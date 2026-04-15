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Munir-led Pak delegation reaches Iran for peace talks

Wed, 15 April 2026
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A Pakistani delegation, led by Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, reached Tehran on Wednesday as part of Islamabad's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.

The Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement that Munir is part of a delegation that also includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

"Field Marshal Asim Munir…and Mr Mohsin Naqvi, Interior Minister, along with the delegation, arrive at Tehran as part of the ongoing mediation efforts," it said.

The visit comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on official visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye on Wednesday.

The visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar will be in the bilateral context, where the Prime Minister will meet the leadership of the two countries to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace and security, the Foreign Office said.

The visits are part of an effort to facilitate the US and Iran to reach an agreement to end the ongoing conflict.

Earlier, the US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan over the weekend aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.

According to the official, the second round is expected in the coming days for which Pakistan has been making all-out efforts.

The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, paralysing global energy markets and disrupting trade.  -- PTI

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