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M&M, Tata, Hyundai Battle For 2nd Position

Wed, 15 April 2026
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The battle for the second spot in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market is getting fiercer, with three players -- Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Motors, and Hyundai Motor India -- vying for the position.

However, Maruti Suzuki remains firmly at the top, far ahead of its rivals. In FY26, it sold 1.86 million vehicles, over 1.2 million more than the second-placed company.

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada), M&M secured the second spot in FY26, but only narrowly. It sold just 18,125 more vehicles than Tata Motors, which ranked third.

In FY25, however, Hyundai Motor India held the second position, with a much wider lead of 25,240 vehicles over Tata Motors. The South Korean carmaker had held on to the No. 2 position for several years, but that is no longer the case, as it slipped to fourth place in FY26.

The third-placed player is not only trying to close the gap with the second-ranked company but is also widening the distance from the fourth.
For instance, in FY25, Tata Motors was ahead of fourth-placed M&M by 18,782 vehicles.

In FY26, Tata Motors, still in third place, extended its lead over fourth-placed Hyundai to 35,176 vehicles.

Fada points to three key conclusions from these trends. First, leadership positions beyond the top spot are becoming increasingly fluid. Second, customer preferences are shifting more rapidly between brands. Third, FY27 could see one of the most intense phases of competition in the passenger vehicle market in recent memory.

The data also highlights the skewed distribution of market share. Eight of the 18 carmakers in India, including Renault, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz Group, Stellantis, BMW, Force Motors, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and VinFast, each had less than 1 per cent market share in FY26.

-- Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard

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