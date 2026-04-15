'Middle East crisis knot will be very difficult to untie'

11:19

Even as the world watches a tenous ceaefire between Iran and the US playout a key meeting was held on Wednesday in Beijning between Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking after the meeting Lavrov said that China and Russia will not be pushed into the background, and will remain active in the Middle East situation.



Lavrov further said that the crisis in the Gulf region will not return to normalcy with the effort to cut it off.



"The Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, where the most significant events are taking place, represent an obvious crisis... a crisis knot that will be very difficult to untie, and attempts to simply cut it, I think, are unlikely to produce results. Palestine, Gaza, and the West Bank must not remain in the shadows or be pushed into the background. We clearly reaffirmed this today with the Chinese delegation," he said.



Lavrov added that the West's attempts to assert its hegemony through modern form of colonialism, living at the expense of others.



"In the international sphere, we are interested in blatant attempts by the West, both the United States and Europe, to maintain and even upgrade its hegemony, based on the assumption that 500 years of experience in conquering the world and subordinating it to their own interests, and creating mechanisms of global governance that allow them to live at the expense of others, including the slave trade, colonialism, and much more, can somehow be modernized and continued using modern methods, as I said, living at the expense of others and subordinating them to their will. Neither China nor the Russian Federation, like the vast majority of countries in the world, can agree with this approach," he said.



Lavrov, while delivering remarks to the media, said that hotbeds of tension are emerging in Europe. -- ANI