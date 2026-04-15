Iran's 1,104-hour digital blackout intensifies

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"We emphasise constructive dialogue, but will not be forced to surrender. Any attempt to impose will or force Iran to surrender is doomed to failure, and the people will never accept such an approach. Iran is not seeking war," he stated, as quoted by ISNA. -- ANI

The persistent digital isolation of Iran continues, as the nation remains largely severed from the global web. According to the internet watchdog NetBlocks, the near blackout of the internet in Iran "is now entering its 47th day after 1,104 hours without international connectivity for the general public."Digital access began to crumble following a fresh wave of domestic demonstrations in early January. These restrictions were significantly tightened and "intensified after the start of the US-Israel war on Iran at the end of February."Monitoring groups report that the sustained disruption has crippled communication channels for millions of citizens, creating a massive information vacuum. While internal networks remain partially functional, the barrier to international platforms has effectively siloed the country during a period of escalating regional conflict and internal unrest.The prolonged nature of the shutdown marks one of the most significant periods of state-mandated digital censorship in recent history, as the "1,104 hours" milestone underscores the severity of the connectivity crisis.This domestic digital silence coincides with a deepening diplomatic and military confrontation. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on Wednesday, strongly hit back at what he described as external pressure and military aggression against Iran, asserting that any attempt to impose force on the Islamic Republic would ultimately fail. These remarks come amid a fragile ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at securing a complete halt to hostilities in West Asia.According to Iranian state media ISNA, Pezeshkian emphasised that while Iran remains committed to constructive dialogue, it will not yield to coercion. This defiant stance follows reports suggesting a potential second round of talks between Washington and Tehran, after the initial discussions in Islamabad ended in a stalemate.