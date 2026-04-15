Iranian tanker transits Hormuz despite US blockade

17:52





The vessel, identified as a Very Large Crude Carrier, is said to possess the capacity to transport 'two million barrels of crude'.





However, the agency reportedly noted that it was 'not clear if the tanker was returning with its cargo on board or was empty'.





Further reports from Iran's semiofficial Fars News Agency, citing ship-tracking data, claim that another vessel transporting food supplies has entered the Gulf.





This ship is reportedly 'en route to Imam Khomeini port', as Tehran appears to be attempting to maintain its supply lines for both commodities and essential goods amid the ongoing naval restrictions.





However, these reports of successful transit stand in stark contrast to official military assessments from Washington.





The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday announced that a full blockade of Iran's ports has been successfully implemented, with US forces asserting maritime dominance across key regional waterways, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.





In a statement, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated that, within just 36 hours of initiating the blockade, US forces had effectively stopped all maritime trade flowing in and out of Iran.





'A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as US forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East. An estimated 90 per cent of Iran's economy is fueled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea,' the statement read.





CENTCOM, in a separate statement on X, stated that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are actively enforcing the blockade, with the mission being carried out impartially, targeting vessels of all nations entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.





'A typical destroyer has a crew of more than 300 Sailors that are highly trained in conducting offensive and defensive maritime operations,' the statement added, highlighting the scale and preparedness of the deployed naval assets.





Earlier, CENTCOM revealed that more than 10,000 US personnel, including Sailors, Marines, and airmen, alongside over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft, are involved in the blockade operation.





Providing a progress report on the enforcement, the command noted that, within the first 24 hours, no ships reportedly breached the blockade, while six merchant vessels complied with US directives to turn back and re-enter an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.





The blockade extends across all Iranian ports along the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, with US forces maintaining strict enforcement measures.





CENTCOM further noted that, while the blockade restricts access to Iranian ports, US forces continue to support freedom of navigation for vessels

transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.





The development marks a significant escalation in US-Iran tensions, with potential implications for global trade and regional stability. -- ANI

A sanctioned Iranian supertanker has reportedly transited the Strait of Hormuz, navigating towards Iran's Imam Khomeini Port despite an active US blockade, according to claims by Iran'son Wednesday.