Iran war: Indian exports fall by 7.44% in March

20:12





The trade deficit, however, narrowed to a nine-month low of $20.67 billion in March due to lower imports.





Imports dipped by 6.51 per cent to $59.59 billion in March, driven by a significant decline in inbound shipments of crude oil and gold, the data showed.





For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, exports grew 0.93 per cent to an all-time high of $441.78 billion, while imports rose 7.45 per cent to $775 billion.





The trade deficit ballooned to $333.2 billion due to a jump in gold and silver imports during the last fiscal.





Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters that the country's goods and services exports increased by an estimated 4.22 per cent to an all-time high of $860.09 billion in 2025-26 against $825.26 billion in 2024-25.





He said that despite global challenges, Indian exporters are showing resilience and are registering positive growth.





The secretary said that India's exports to the Middle East region fell 57.95 per cent in March.





India exports goods worth $6 billion to the Middle East in a month. However, supply disruptions due to the war involving the US, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28, led to outbound shipments declining to about $2-2.5 billion, driven by a fall in shipments of gems and jewellery, rice, engineering goods, petroleum products and electronic items.





Imports from the region fell 57.95 per cent in March.





"Our exports to the Middle East in March dipped by 3.5 billion dollars (USD) and it has impacted exports," Agrawal told reporters.





Agrawal said that April could also be a tough month for exports due to the conflict, which is hampering ship movements in international waters.





In March, the trade deficit narrowed to a nine-month low of $20.67 billion.





Gold imports in March dipped 31.63 per cent to $3.06 billion, while in 2025-26, these rose by 24 per cent to $71.97 billion.





The war in the Middle East region has disrupted the movement of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, which has pushed up the freight and insurance costs for exporters.





"We hope the challenges that we face today will not sustain for long, and we may have smoother trades across the world in months to come," the secretary said.





Services exports, the secretary said, have remained robust.





As per estimates, services exports in March slipped to $35.20 billion as compared to $35.63 billion in March 2025.





Imports also declined to $16.96 billion as compared to $17.48 billion in March last year.





The estimated value of service exports during 2025-26 is $418.31 billion, up from $387.55 billion in 2024-25.





Imports during the last fiscal year were estimated at $204.42 billion, up from $198.72 billion in 2024-25. -- PTI

Exports posted the steepest fall in five months, declining by 7.44 per cent in March to $38.92 billion, while imports fell by over 6 per cent due to the West Asia crisis, official data released on Wednesday showed.Crude oil imports in March dipped 35.91 per cent to $12.18 billion, while in 2025-26, it declined 6.37 per cent to $174 billion.