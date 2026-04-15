Iran wants $270bn war reparations amid fresh talks buzz

15:43

Iran has called for compensation over the damage it says was caused by attacks from the United States and Israel, maintaining a defiant stance as regional powers continue efforts to broker an end to the conflict.



Speaking at the United Nations on Tuesday, Tehran's envoy claimed that five countries in the region should also be held responsible, alleging their territories were used to launch strikes against Iran.



Iran has further suggested that compensation could be tied to a proposed Strait of Hormuz protocol, potentially involving a tax on ships passing through the strategic waterway.



According to government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani, early estimates put Iran's total direct and indirect losses since the start of the conflict on February 28 at around $270 billion, as reported in an interview with Russia's RIA Novosti news agency published Tuesday. -- Agencies