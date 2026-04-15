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Iran got Chinese satellite to monitor US bases amid war

Wed, 15 April 2026
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Amid a stalemate in diplomatic negotiations to secure a complete halt to hostilities in West Asia, and with a fragile ceasefire currently in place, a new development has surfaced that could significantly impact the regional security and the overall geopolitical landscape.

Despite China denying reports that it assisted Iran in countering US and Israeli forces during the recent hostilities in West Asia, a report by the Financial Times has claimed that Tehran secretly acquired a Chinese-built satellite, significantly enhancing its capability to monitor and potentially target US military installations across the region during the conflict.

According to the report, leaked Iranian military documents indicate that the satellite, identified as TEE-01B, was acquired by the Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in late 2024 after being launched from China.

The investigation, based on time-stamped coordinates, satellite imagery, and orbital data, found that Iranian commanders tasked the satellite with tracking key US military sites. The images were reportedly captured in March, both before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations, FT reported.

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