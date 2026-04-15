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Iran can't have nukes, talks underway to ensure it: Vance

Wed, 15 April 2026
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US Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday (local time) that President Donald Trump has made it clear that Iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon and that the administration is working to ensure this policy is enforced.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA tour event at the University of Georgia, Vance said ongoing talks between the US and Iran have shown progress but stressed that Trump is aiming for a broader agreement.

He said, "The President set a policy: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and right now we are negotiating to make sure that very thing happens. And here's you know what's interesting about this is that we have this ceasefire that's in place, I think it's six or seven days old. Right now this ceasefire is holding and what what you're seeing is the President wants to make he doesn't want to make like a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain," he said.

Vance said the US is offering Iran a path to normal economic engagement, provided it changes its conduct.

"And what he's basically offering to Iran is very simple and frankly it's something that no president has had the ability to offer. He said that if you're willing to act like a normal country, we're willing to treat you economically like a normal country. He doesn't want a small deal. And that's one of the reasons why one I'd say in in Pakistan we made a ton of progress but the reason why the deal is not yet done is because the President he really wants a deal where Iran doesn't have a nuclear weapon, Iran is not state-sponsoring terrorism but also the people of Iran can thrive and prosper and join the world economy in a way they haven't been in my entire life," he said.

"And that's the kind of Trumpian grand bargain that the President has put on the table. Man we're going to keep on negotiating and try to make it happen because it would be great for the world, it'd be great for our country, it'd be great for everybody so I'm going to keep on fighting to make it happen," Vance added.

The remarks came as Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that he is not considering extending the ongoing two-week ceasefire with Iran, but indicated that a negotiated settlement remains the preferred way to end tensions in West Asia. -- ANI

Speaking to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Trump said he does not believe extending the ceasefire will be necessary.

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