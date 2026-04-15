If Trump withdraws from NATO this is what Europe will do...

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Europe is mulling a fallback plan to ensure that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) survives in an event of the US pulling back as Germany had been a long-time proponent of go-it-alone approach, a report by the Wall Street Journal says.



European officials- Wall Street Journal has learned- are referring to the plan as "European NATO." They seek to get more Europeans in the higher ranks of command-and-control roles and supplement US military assets with their own.



The plan still floats informally through dinner meetings, and is not intended to rival the current alliance. European officials are aiming to deterrence against Russia.



An anxious Europe scrambles for solutions after US President Donald Trump has threatened to annex Greenland from Denmark, and called NATO a 'paper tiger'. This particular plan was conceived last year, as reported by Wall Street Journal.



Political reversal in Berlin also fed this plan with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Previous leadership in Germany had preferred to keep the US as the security guarantor, ignoring France's calls for greater European autonomy in the defence sector.