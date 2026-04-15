HC adjourns hearing in plea seeking ASI survey of Gyanvapi 'wazu khana'

23:51





Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order on a civil revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs before a Varanasi court.





The revision was filed challenging the Varanasi district judge's order dated October 21, 2023 refusing to direct the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake the survey of the wazu khana area except for the Shivlinga inside the mosque.





Rakhi Singh is one of the plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri worshipping suit. -- PTI

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday adjourned till May 14 the hearing of a case wherein an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque's '' or ablution area, excluding the structure described by the Hindu side as a Shivlinga and the Muslim side as a fountain, has been sought.