Govt's big announcement on LPG, PNG supply amid war

16:52

The Government of India ensured 100 per cent supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to domestic consumers by prioritising their requirements amid energy disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis.



Speaking at an Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, stated that the government implemented several effective measures to stabilise the energy landscape and maintain essential services.



"As you know, due to the West Asia crisis, India's energy supplies were also affected. But the Indian government has taken many effective steps, due to which 100% supply has been ensured by prioritising domestic PNG and LPG consumers. Apart from this, CNG transport has also been 100% ensured," Sharma said.



To support these efforts, domestic refineries increased LPG production while the government adjusted booking intervals to 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas to manage demand. -- ANI