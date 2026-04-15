HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China junks reports about giving military aid to Iran

Wed, 15 April 2026
Share:
12:03
image
Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Lin Jian on Wednesday busted media reports saying that China is providing military aid to Iran.

Lin said that if the US tariffs China on the basis of these reports, China will take countermeasures.

In a post on X, he said, "Media reports accusing China of providing military support to Iran are purely fabricated. If the U.S. goes ahead with tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures."Earlier on Monday (local time), US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has not reached out to him yet, but he would like to see the war ended.

Talking to reporters while receiving a DoorDash delivery at the Oval Office, Trump said, "No, but we have a very good relationship with China. He would like to see this ended also. He certainly wants it ended. Everyone, I want to see it ended too, but we can't give a nuclear weapon to a group of people that have caused nothing but havoc for 47 years." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak 'peacenik' Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi, Qatar, Turkiye
LIVE! Pak 'peacenik' Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi, Qatar, Turkiye

Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar's 1st BJP CM
Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar's 1st BJP CM

Samrat Choudhary's appointment as Bihar's Chief Minister marks a significant milestone for the BJP, ushering in a new era of leadership in the state's political landscape.

'Will someone please tell him...': Trump Vs Pope continues
'Will someone please tell him...': Trump Vs Pope continues

Donald Trump has escalated his public feud with Pope Leo XIV, criticising the Pontiff's stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions and domestic issues, while the Pope maintains his focus on spiritual advocacy and global peace.

400-tonne crane topples at Mumbai metro site; traffic hit
400-tonne crane topples at Mumbai metro site; traffic hit

A crane collapse at a Mumbai Metro construction site in BKC caused significant traffic disruptions, prompting swift action from MMRDA to restore normalcy and investigate the cause of the accident.

Asha Bhosle: 'Dum Maro Dum Was Banned By Government'
Asha Bhosle: 'Dum Maro Dum Was Banned By Government'

'Today, if 50 songs are composed, one or two work. In the 1970s, all 50 would work.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO