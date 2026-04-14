HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Won't be pleasant: Trump warns Iran over ceasefire deal

Tue, 14 April 2026
Share:
08:56
Pic courtesy: Iran Consulate - Hyderabad
Pic courtesy: Iran Consulate - Hyderabad
US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran over the future of the ongoing ceasefire, saying the consequences of failing to reach a deal would be severe while reiterating that Tehran will not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Answering questions on what would happen if no agreement is reached by the end of the ceasefire, Trump said, "I don't want to comment on that, but it won't be pleasant for them. Right now, there is no fighting. Right now, we have a blockade. They are doing no business... So now Iran is doing absolutely no business. And we are going to keep it that way very easily. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their radar is gone, and their leaders are gone. It's a lot."

He further underscored Washington's position on Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating, "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon... If they don't agree, there is no deal... There will never be a deal. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, and we are going to get the dust back; either we will get it back from them, or we will take it."

Accusing Iran of attempting to pressure the international community, Trump added, "We can't let a country blackmail or extort the world because that is what they are doing, they are really blackmailing the world. We are not going to let that happen... Many ships are heading to our country right now as we speak to load up with the best oil..."

Meanwhile, US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires, although a final decision has not yet been taken, CNN reported.

The officials are reviewing potential dates and locations, contingent on the progress of ongoing talks with Iran and regional mediators in the coming days.

A source described the discussions as preliminary.

"We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction," the source said, quoted by CNN.

Marathon meeting in Islamabad on April 11 marked the culmination of weeks of negotiations involving senior US officials and intermediaries from Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Oman and others.

A regional source told CNN that another round of negotiations remains possible, with Turkey reportedly working to bridge differences between both sides. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Made lot of progress, ball in Iran's court: Vance
LIVE! Made lot of progress, ball in Iran's court: Vance

US vows to prosecute Iranian oil buyers amid Hormuz blockade
US vows to prosecute Iranian oil buyers amid Hormuz blockade

The US has threatened to prosecute those buying or selling sanctioned Iranian oil and has announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after peace talks failed.

Trump threatens to sink Iranian ships near Hormuz blockade
Trump threatens to sink Iranian ships near Hormuz blockade

In a sharp escalation of regional tensions, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Tehran on Monday, asserting that the American military is prepared to sink any Iranian vessels that approach the newly established naval...

Ranveer, Aamir, Vicky At Asha Bhosle's Funeral
Ranveer, Aamir, Vicky At Asha Bhosle's Funeral

April 12 was the day music truly died, as Asha Bhosle passed into the ages at the age of 92.

Weekend Has Left World In A More Dangerous Place
Weekend Has Left World In A More Dangerous Place

The ceasefire is still technically holding, to the extent that no overt hostilities have been reported yet, but the rhetoric has hardened dangerously.The week ahead will also clarify whether the Islamabad failure was a negotiating tactic...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO