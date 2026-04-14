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Woman kills teenage daughter before taking own life in Bengaluru

Tue, 14 April 2026
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20:33
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 45-year-old woman allegedly smothered her 13-year-old daughter before taking her own life at their residence in the Whitefield area of the city on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Suvarna, a homemaker and her daughter Tarunya, they said.

The incident occurred around 11 am. When police reached the spot, they found that the woman had allegedly smothered the girl and later died by suicide by hanging herself, a senior police officer said.

Suvarna's husband, Chandrashekhar, who works as a compounder at a private hospital in the city, was at work when the incident occurred, the officer added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman may have been suffering from psychiatric issues.

She reportedly used to worry about her daughter's future in the event of her own death.

Two cases have been registered in connection with the incident. -- PTI

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