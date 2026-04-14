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US-sanctioned tankers continue passage through Hormuz

Tue, 14 April 2026
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A Malawi-flagged, Chinese-owned vessel has reportedly, on Tuesday (local time), passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite an ongoing US blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping, according to MarineTraffic data cited by CNN.

The vessel, identified as Rich Starry, is owned by Full Star Shipping Ltd, linked to Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, and has been under US sanctions since 2023 over alleged ties to Iran. The ship previously sailed under the Hong Kong flag until April 2023, as reported by CNN, citing MarineTraffic data.

According to MarineTraffic, the tanker initially attempted to transit the Strait around noon UTC on Monday but briefly turned back near Iran's Qeshm Island before making a second attempt in the evening. By early Tuesday UTC, it appeared to have successfully passed through the waterway.

CNN reported that it was unable to independently confirm the vessel's departure port. Data from Kpler, a maritime analytics firm, indicated that the tanker was carrying methanol and was reportedly bound for China.

Meanwhile, another tanker on Monday (local time) also passed through the strategic chokepoint after the blockade took effect, according to Kpler data. The vessel, Elpis, registered in Comoros, was partially laden and had been sanctioned by the United States in 2025 for its involvement in the transport of Iranian petroleum as part of what Washington describes as Iran's "shadow fleet."

Earlier, CNN reported that the United States Navy is maintaining a presence of at least 15 ships in the Middle East region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and 11 destroyers, which could potentially take part in a maritime blockade of Iran's ports, according to a US official, following orders from President Donald Trump. --ANI

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