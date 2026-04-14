Two MBA students die of suspected drug overdose at music concert; 6 held

17:17

The police on Monday arrested six persons, including the event organiser, a suspected drug supplier and two students, in connection with the deaths.





The victims, who were studying at a city-based management institute, were part of a group of 15 students who attended the concert at the Goregaon Exhibition Centre on Saturday, an official said.





As per preliminary investigation, some members of the group allegedly consumed ecstasy before entering the venue, and had also had alcohol during the concert.





Several of them reportedly complained of uneasiness and were rushed to a hospital in Jogeshwari and other private medical facilities, the official said.





He said that two students died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Sunday, while another student is hospitalised, but in a stable condition.





He said the Vanrai police have registered a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested two students, a suspected drug supplier, and three individuals associated with organising the concert. -- PTI

Two MBA students, including a woman, died due to suspected drug overdose during a music concert in the western suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.