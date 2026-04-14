Two children killed, three injured as soil mound collapses at brick kiln in UP

23:32

The deceased have been identified as Javed, 8, son of Naseem, and Amiya, 11, daughter of Haroon.





The three injured children have been admitted to a private hospital in Saharanpur, where their condition is stated to be critical.





Chilkana Station House Officer Simran Singh said the incident occurred near Sangmor village, where labourers from Shamli district work and reside with their families at the brick kiln.





Five children were playing in a pit formed due to mud excavation when a mound of loose earth suddenly caved in, burying them underneath.





Other workers present at the site rushed to rescue the children and pulled them out after considerable effort before taking them to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared two of them dead, he said.





Singh added that the labourers have reached a mutual understanding with the kiln owner and have declined to pursue any legal action in the matter. -- PTI

Two children were killed on Tuesday and three others seriously injured after a mound of mud collapsed on them while they were playing at a brick kiln in Saharanpur, the police said.