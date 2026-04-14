TVK chief Vijay assures waiver of crop loans for farmers if voted to power

17:45

Addressing an election rally here, Vijay promised full waiver of crop loans for small farmers, owning less than 5 acres and 50 percent waiver for those owning more than 5 acres.





Besides, he promised Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per ton for sugarcane.





The actor-politician alleged that many MSMEs were closed during the DMK regime and it was the second highest in the country. -- PTI

TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday assured waiver of crop loans for farmers and slammed the DMK government over the alleged closure of MSMEs in the state.