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TVK chief Vijay assures waiver of crop loans for farmers if voted to power

Tue, 14 April 2026
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TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday assured waiver of crop loans for farmers and slammed the DMK government over the alleged closure of MSMEs in the state.

Addressing an election rally here, Vijay promised full waiver of crop loans for small farmers, owning less than 5 acres and 50 percent waiver for those owning more than 5 acres.

Besides, he promised Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per ton for sugarcane.

The actor-politician alleged that many MSMEs were closed during the DMK regime and it was the second highest in the country. -- PTI

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