Seven-year-old Asiatic lion dies at Vizag zoo after illness

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Curator G Mangamma said the lion died this morning despite continuous veterinary care, monitoring, and treatment.





In a statement, she said the male Asiatic lion, named Leo, was about seven years old and had been brought from the Assam State Zoo under an animal exchange programme and kept under quarantine.





She said the lion was diagnosed with trypanosomiasis (parasitic, vector-borne) and ehrlichiosis (tick-borne bacterial infection) during the quarantine period on March 19 and subsequently developed complications leading to multiple organ failure and death. -- PTI

A seven-year-old male Asiatic lion died due to illness at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (Vizag Zoo), officials said on Tuesday.