SC stays Raj HC relief to gang-rape accused; victim cites threats to life

17:01

The apex court also issued notice to the respondents, returnable in four weeks.





A bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Manmohan passed the order on April 13 while hearing a Special Leave Petition filed by the survivor challenging the high court's April 7, 2025, order.





The delay in filing the plea was condoned at the outset.





Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Mayank Jain argued that despite a named FIR alleging gang rape, the high court granted interim protection to the accused without recording any reasons, effectively shielding them from arrest in the grave offence.





The Supreme Court noted the grievance and directed that the effect and operation of the high court's order granting ex parte interim protection in connection with the FIR registered at Udaimandir Police Station, Jodhpur, shall remain stayed. -- ANI

The Supreme Court has stayed the operation of a Rajasthan High Court order granting ex parte interim bail to accused persons in a gang rape case, observing that such relief in a serious offence required consideration after hearing all parties.