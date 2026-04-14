HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC stays Raj HC relief to gang-rape accused; victim cites threats to life

Tue, 14 April 2026
Share:
17:01
image
The Supreme Court has stayed the operation of a Rajasthan High Court order granting ex parte interim bail to accused persons in a gang rape case, observing that such relief in a serious offence required consideration after hearing all parties.

The apex court also issued notice to the respondents, returnable in four weeks.

A bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Manmohan passed the order on April 13 while hearing a Special Leave Petition filed by the survivor challenging the high court's April 7, 2025, order. 

The delay in filing the plea was condoned at the outset.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Mayank Jain argued that despite a named FIR alleging gang rape, the high court granted interim protection to the accused without recording any reasons, effectively shielding them from arrest in the grave offence.

The Supreme Court noted the grievance and directed that the effect and operation of the high court's order granting ex parte interim protection in connection with the FIR registered at Udaimandir Police Station, Jodhpur, shall remain stayed. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'New govt will have my full cooperation': Nitish Kumar
LIVE! 'New govt will have my full cooperation': Nitish Kumar

Samrat Choudhary to script history as BJP's first Bihar CM
Samrat Choudhary to script history as BJP's first Bihar CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader, paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

'BJP Was Waiting To Get Rid Of Nitish Kumar'
'BJP Was Waiting To Get Rid Of Nitish Kumar'

'The BJP must have decided to replace Nitish with a green signal from JD-U leaders close to him.'

Govt to introduce 3 Bills to operationalise women's quota
Govt to introduce 3 Bills to operationalise women's quota

A bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by increasing the lower house's strength to 850 is slated for introduction in Parliament. The bill seeks to amend Article 81 of the Constitution and...

US-Iran talks again in Islamabad by next week: Report
US-Iran talks again in Islamabad by next week: Report

Pakistan is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to facilitate negotiations between the US and Iran, with hopes of hosting a second round of talks in Islamabad.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO