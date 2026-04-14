Samrat Choudhary to take oath as new Bihar CM tomorrow

20:43

Outgoing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pats deputy CM Samrat Choudhary in Patna on Tuesday./ANI Photo

His statement came after Choudhary was elected the leader of the NDA legislative party on Tuesday.





Nitish Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal-United and became a Rajya Sabha MP last week, resigned as the chief minister earlier in the day.





"Choudhary has been unanimously elected as Leader of the NDA Legislative party," Union Minister Nityanand Rai said after the meeting attended by all MLAs of the alliance partners.





"Samart Choudhary jee will now take the oath as the next CM of Bihar on Wednesday," Bihar minister Ram Kripal Yadav told reporters after the NDA legislative party meeting in which Nitish Kumar was present.





Choudhary later said Kumar himself proposed his name in the NDA Legislative Party meeting and gave his blessings.





"The caravan of Bihar's development will continue to advance. With the trust of all the esteemed leaders of the NDA, we will take Bihar's development, progress, and good governance to new heights with renewed energy," Choudhay said in a post on X.





BJP national president Nitin Nabin congratulated Choudhary on being elected as the leader of the NDA Legislative Party. -- PTI

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will take oath as the new CM of the state on Wednesday, a senior minister said in Patna.