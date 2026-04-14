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Rubio to join Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington

Tue, 14 April 2026
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will participate in talks between Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday (local time) in Washington DC, a US State Department official said.

The negotiations, set to take place at the United States Department of State, will also include US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and State Department counsellor Michael Needham as part of the American delegation, according to CNN.

The Israeli and Lebanese sides will be represented by their respective ambassadors, Yechiel Leiter and Nada Hamadeh, respectively.

CNN said a US State Department official said the talks would focus on advancing dialogue aimed at ensuring long-term security along Israel's northern border, while also supporting Lebanon's efforts to reassert full sovereignty over its territory and political system.

"This conversation will scope the ongoing dialogue about how to ensure the long-term security of Israel's northern border and to support the Government of Lebanon's determination to reclaim full sovereignty over its territory and political life," the official said.

The official added that despite ongoing hostilities, the conflict is between Israel and Hezbollah, not Lebanon as a state, underscoring the rationale for continued diplomatic engagement between the two neighbouring countries.

He added, "Israel is at war with Hezbollah, not Lebanon, so there is no reason the two neighbours should not be talking."

Earlier, on April 11, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is open to entering into a "real" and enduring peace agreement with Lebanon, even as he intensified his criticism of Iran and its regional proxies, asserting that his government will continue military operations against what he termed a "terrorist regime". -- PTI

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