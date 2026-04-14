Pune: Music student found hanging at institute hostel

23:31

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A 25-year-old woman flautist pursuing a postgraduate course in music at an institute in the district was allegedly found hanging in her hostel room.



No suicide note, however, was found, said a police official.



Renuka Likhite, a resident of Indore, was found hanging in her room at the spiritual institute's hostel at Kolwan in Mulshi tehsil on April 6.



"She was not picking up the phone, so her relative who lives near Pune visited the hostel. The room was locked from inside. The relative, along with a hostel staffer, entered through the gallery and found her hanging from the window," said the official of Paud police station.



Renuka was a flautist and was pursuing her post-graduation in music at the spiritual institute, he said. -- PTI