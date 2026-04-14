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Picture abhi baaki hai... Iran on navy being finished

Tue, 14 April 2026
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Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai on Tuesday quoted a famous dialogue by actor Shah Rukh Khan "Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai" (meaning that only a glimpse has been shown, the real fight or the story is yet to come out).

The Consulate said that US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's Navy was finished, but the fast missile boats are warming up.

In a post on X, it said, "Hormuz- "Red bees of the Persian Gulf" yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up. Funny how Trump kept claiming Iran's navy was "finished"... now they're about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick. Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai."This comes as US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to make a deal.

Earlier in the day, when Trump received a DoorDash delivery, he made remarks on Iran, praising US Vice President JD Vance, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for their talks with Iran.

"Well, he's done a good job, and Steve and Jared, they've all done a very good job. And I can tell you that we've been called by the other side; they'd like to make a deal very badly. Very badly," Trump said.

"It was over nuclear, very similar, yeah. Very good, I guess you're listening. It's over the fact that they will never have a nuclear weapon. Iran, you mark it down, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. And we agreed to a lot of things, but they didn't agree to that. And I think they will agree to it, I'm almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it. If they don't agree, there's no deal; there'll never be a deal. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon and we're going to get the hostages back. We'll get it back either way; we'll get it back from them or we'll take it," he added. -- ANI

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