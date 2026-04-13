Only women leaders to represent BJP in TV debates for a week

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The government is set to bring in Parliament proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also known as the Women's Reservation Act, for their consideration and passage during a three-day special sitting of the Budget Session, starting April 16.





"In view of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendments to be brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uphold the dignity of the country's Nari Shakti (women power) and enhance their representation in leadership roles, the BJP has decided that only women spokespersons will represent the party in all debates on TV news channels throughout this week, starting Monday," a source in the party told PTI.





Besides spokespersons, other women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including MPs, will also represent the party in television debates throughout the week, the source added.





BJP sources said Shazia Ilmi, Rakhee Rathore, who is also the president of the party's Rajasthan Mahila Morcha, Bharati Ghosh, Sanju Verma and Radhika Kehral are among the party spokespersons who will be participating in television debates.





Aparajita Sarangi, Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat are among the women MPs who will represent the party in television debates, the sources added.





In September 2023, Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam that provided for the reservation of one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.





The provision to provide 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023.





Under the current law, the reservation for women would not have become enforceable before 2034, as it was tied to the completion of the delimitation exercise post the 2027 Census. -- PTI

The BJP has decided to depute only women leaders, including MPs, in television debates for a week starting Monday as it seeks to send across a strong message ahead of discussions in Parliament on bills that seek to implement a provision for 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from 2029.