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Non-domicile candidates cannot claim reserved category seats: Raj HC

Tue, 14 April 2026
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In a significant ruling on the scope of reservations in postgraduate medical admissions, the Rajasthan high court has affirmed that candidates belonging to other states cannot claim reserved category seats in Rajasthan.

The decision came on a petition moved by the Federation of Private Medical and Dental Colleges of Rajasthan challenging a February 18, 2026, resolution of the NEET-PG counselling board.

The petitioner had sought directions to allow non-domicile SC, ST and OBC candidates to avail reservation benefits, including reduced percentile, and participate in counselling against reserved seats in Rajasthan.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Sanjeet Purohit said that the constitutional scheme clearly envisages identification of reserved categories on a state-wise basis, rooted in local socio-economic conditions.

Extending such benefits across state boundaries would run contrary to this framework, it said, ruling that the state's policy aligns with the constitutional framework governing reservations and does not create any illegality or discrimination.

The petitioner argued that the purpose of lowering NEET-PG qualifying percentiles -- aimed at filling a large number of vacant seats -- was frustrated by excluding out-of-State reserved category candidates from availing the benefit. -- PTI

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