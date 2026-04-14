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Nitish recommends cabinet dissolution before meeting Guv to resign as Bihar CM

Tue, 14 April 2026
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Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday recommended dissolution of his cabinet before meeting Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to submit his resignation from the CM post, state minister Ram Kripal Yadav said.
 
Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, informed his cabinet colleagues about his decision to dissolve the council of ministers, a constitutional requirement before tendering his resignation as the CM to the governor, Yadav told reporters here after a cabinet meeting.

"It was a very emotional moment for all of us. The CM informed us about his decision for dissolution of the cabinet. He will submit his resignation as CM to the governor later in the day," Yadav said.

Kumar is expected to meet the governor to submit his resignation as the CM before 3 pm to make way for the first-ever BJP-led government in Bihar, a party leader said.
 
The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-strong assembly, with 89 MLAs, will elect its legislature party leader at its office here around 3 pm. PTI

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