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Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM

Tue, 14 April 2026
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Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister. 

Ahead of the resignation, Nitish demanded the dissolution of his cabinet as he met Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to submit his resignation from the CM post, state minister Ram Kripal Yadav said.

Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, informed his cabinet colleagues about his decision to dissolve the council of ministers, a constitutional requirement before tendering his resignation as the CM to the governor, Yadav told reporters here after a cabinet meeting.

"It was a very emotional moment for all of us. He informed us about his decision. The CM recommended dissolution of the cabinet during the meeting. He will submit his resignation as CM to the governor later in the day," the state minister said.

Kumar is expected to meet the governor to submit his resignation as the CM around 3 pm on Tuesday to make way for the first-ever BJP-led government in Bihar, a saffron party leader said.

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