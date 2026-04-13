Next round of Iran-US negotiations expected soon: Pak

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Asif made these remarks on Monday, a day after the Islamabad talks failed to clinch a deal.





The 21-hour talks between the US and Iran on Saturday were the first of their kind since 1979 due to the involvement of top-level officials from both sides.





The two sides, however, failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their talks in Pakistan over the weekend.





Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Asif said there had been a sense of satisfaction after the talks that there were no negative developments so far.





"Only positive progress has been observed," he said, indicating that the ongoing diplomatic efforts were moving in a constructive direction.





The next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon, he added.





The Express Tribune reported that responding to a question about whether Pakistan would play a decisive role in shaping the region's future, Asif said that ultimate decisions rest with Allah.





Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation at the negotiations in Islamabad, said the Iranian side did not accept Washington's terms for ending the war even as the US presented its "final and best offer". -- PTI

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon.