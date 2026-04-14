'New govt will have my full cooperation': Nitish Kumar

17:30

Following Kumar's resignation, Samrat Choudhary was elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation.



In a post on X, Kumar said that he resigned following the Cabinet meeting held earlier today. He extended his "full cooperation and guidance" to the new government, expressing confidence that a "lot of very good work will be done."



"We have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. For so many days, we have continuously served the people. We had decided that we would now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, we met the Honourable Governor and submitted our resignation to him. Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal," he wrote in the post.



The outgoing CM reflected on the NDA's developmental efforts in the state since assuming government in 2005, stating that "work has been done for everyone and in every sector."



"You know that on 24 November 2005, the NDA government was formed in the state for the first time. Since then, the rule of law has prevailed in the state, and we have been continuously engaged in development work. The government has worked for the development of all sections of society from the very beginning--whether Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward classes, extremely backward classes, Dalits, or Mahadalits--work has been done for everyone. Work has been done in every sector, whether in education, health, roads, electricity, or agriculture. A lot of work has also been done for women and youth," he wrote. -- ANI

Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister to the Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) on Tuesday, marking the end of his over two-decade-long career as the CM.