Mossad chief: War with Iran not over until its 'extremist regime' falls

23:52

A damaged building in Tehran./Image courtesy IRIB/ANI video grab

"Our commitment will be fulfilled only when this extremist regime is replaced," Barnea said at the intelligence agency's Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony on Tuesday.





"That regime, which seeks our destruction, must pass from the world. Our mission has not yet been completed."





However, he stressed that the end of active fighting does not mean the mission is over, noting that operational planning had anticipated a prolonged conflict.





"We did not think this mission would be completed immediately with the end of the battles," Barnea said. "We planned for our campaign to continue."





Barnea is due to step down from his position on June 2 at the end of his five-year term.





The government on Sunday approved Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, currently Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military secretary, to replace Barnea. -- ANI

Outgoing Mossad Director David Barnea said Israel's campaign against Iran will not be considered complete until the country's ruling system is replaced, delivering one of his clearest statements yet linking the ongoing conflict to the future of the Islamic Republic itself.