HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi likely to visit Karnataka on April 15

Tue, 14 April 2026
Share:
16:44
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Karnataka on April 15 as part of a one-day tour that includes an official programme in Mandya district.

The Prime Minister is likely to depart from Delhi at 7.15 am aboard an Indian Air Force B-777 aircraft and arrive at HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 10.05 AM, according to a tentative schedule shared by the BJP leaders in Bengaluru.

He will shortly proceed by an MI-17 helicopter to Mandya, where he is expected to land at 10.50 am.

"He will reach Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri at 11 am and take part in the inauguration of Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at noon," the tentative tour programme stated.

From the Mandya helipad, the Prime Minister will travel by road to Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri, the venue of the programme.

Following the inauguration event, he will depart from the venue at 12.05 PM and return to the Mandya helipad by 12.10 PM.

He is scheduled to leave Mandya at 12.15 PM by helicopter and arrive back at HAL Airport, Bengaluru, at 12.55 PM. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Samrat Choudhary to script history as BJP's first Bihar CM
Samrat Choudhary to script history as BJP's first Bihar CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader, paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

LIVE! China reveals Xi's 4 points for Middle East peace
LIVE! China reveals Xi's 4 points for Middle East peace

'BJP Was Waiting To Get Rid Of Nitish Kumar'
'BJP Was Waiting To Get Rid Of Nitish Kumar'

'The BJP must have decided to replace Nitish with a green signal from JD-U leaders close to him.'

Nitish Kumar steps down, makes way for BJP-Led government
Nitish Kumar steps down, makes way for BJP-Led government

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned, dissolving his cabinet and paving the way for a potential BJP-led government in the state. The BJP, the largest party in the assembly, is set to elect its legislature party leader.

Hormuz Crisis Hits India Hard
Hormuz Crisis Hits India Hard

The cost of the war is being counted not in the corridors of power in Washington or Tehran, but in Firozabad's darkened furnace rooms, Howrah's idle casting sheds, and a barbershop in Kochi where the wait is suddenly, inexplicably, an...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO