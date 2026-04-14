Modi likely to visit Karnataka on April 15

16:44

The Prime Minister is likely to depart from Delhi at 7.15 am aboard an Indian Air Force B-777 aircraft and arrive at HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 10.05 AM, according to a tentative schedule shared by the BJP leaders in Bengaluru.





He will shortly proceed by an MI-17 helicopter to Mandya, where he is expected to land at 10.50 am.





"He will reach Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri at 11 am and take part in the inauguration of Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at noon," the tentative tour programme stated.





From the Mandya helipad, the Prime Minister will travel by road to Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri, the venue of the programme.





Following the inauguration event, he will depart from the venue at 12.05 PM and return to the Mandya helipad by 12.10 PM.





He is scheduled to leave Mandya at 12.15 PM by helicopter and arrive back at HAL Airport, Bengaluru, at 12.55 PM. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Karnataka on April 15 as part of a one-day tour that includes an official programme in Mandya district.