Ladakh LG hopeful of positive outcome of Centre and LAB-KDA talks

22:26

File image of arson and violence in Leh after a statehood protest in September 2025./ANI Photo

"I believe the concerned bodies are capable and are already in direct touch with the government of India. Wherever needed, I will always be available to support, but dialogue between them will eventually lead to a solution," he told reporters here, winding up his four-day maiden tour of the district.





The LAB and KDA are jointly spearheading the agitation in Ladakh in support of their demands for statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and have been engaged in high-level talks with the ministry of home affairs for the past several years.





Saxena, who took over as the fourth Lt Governor of Ladakh on March 13, said his interactions with cross-sections of the society including religious leaders were central to his visit, underlining that "dialogue remains the most effective way to resolve issues".





The Lt Governor announced that a memorial will be built in honour of Kargil war hero Colonel (Retd) Sonam Wangchuk, known as "Lion of Ladakh" who passed away last week, in acknowledgement of his significant contribution in the service of the nation. -- PTI

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ongoing dialogue between the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) with the Centre will lead to a resolution, asserting that he remains available to support the process whenever required.