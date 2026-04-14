Kharge to host key Oppn huddle before Parl sitting on women's quota law

22:56

There will be an important internal meeting of the Congress at Kharge's residence at 12.30 pm, where former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others, will brainstorm on the government's bills.





Kharge will then host opposition leaders at his residence at 3 pm. Several top opposition leaders are likely to attend, while some may send their representatives, especially those busy in state polls.





As the government circulated bills related to the women's quota law and delimitation among the MPs, the Congress commented that when the intent behind a bill is "mischievous" and its content "devious", the extent of damage to parliamentary democracy is enormous.





The number of Lok Sabha seats will be increased to up to 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census.





According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, which will be introduced in the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, seats would also be increased in the state and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.





In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "When the intent behind a Bill is mischievous, and the content of it is devious, the extent of damage to parliamentary democracy is enormous." -- PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a key opposition huddle here on Wednesday to formulate a joint strategy ahead of the special Parliament sitting this week, during which bills related to women's quota law and delimitation will be taken up.