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John Cena remembers late Asha Bhosle

Tue, 14 April 2026
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Actor and former wrestler John Cena has paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle with a post.

Cena shared a picture of the late singer on his Instagram handle on Monday, which featured Bhosle performing on stage.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, his co-star Heads of State, left a comment under the post, which read Queen.

Bhosle's granddaughter and singer Zanai responded, "Truly her natural element".
 
Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure.
One of the greatest names ever in Indian playback singing, Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages in her career spanning eight decades.
 
She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.
 
Her last rites were performed on Monday in Mumbai and had several notable attendees across the industries, who arrived to pay their respects to the late singer. -- PTI

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