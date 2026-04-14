Israel FM, Jaishankar discuss Iran, Hormuz, Lebanon

13:50

-- ANI

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday discussed Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.Sa'ar said that Iran's harm to freedom of navigation through economic terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz requires action that will ensure the freedom of navigation for all countries, including India.In a post on X, Sa'ar said, "A good conversation, as always, with my friend, India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. We discussed Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon. I said that the firm American stance in the negotiations on conditions that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons (no enrichment in Iran, removal of enriched material from Iran) is critical for the entire international community," he said."I also said that Iran's harm to freedom of navigation and the global economy through economic terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz requires action that will ensure the freedom of navigation for all countries, including India and our friends in the Gulf," he added.The call comes after Jaishankar concluded his official visit to the UAE.