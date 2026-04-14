Iran demands compensation from 5 Arab nations

15:01

Iran has called for compensation from five Arab countries, accusing them of enabling "US-Israeli aggression" by allowing their territories to be used for attacks against the country, the Iranian state media, Press TV, reported.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Security Council President Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative Amir-Saeid Iravani rejected compensation demands made by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan.

The letter stated that under the current circumstances, these countries "cannot lawfully invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter (the right to self-defence) vis-a-vis Iran as they facilitated the US-Israel aggression."

Tehran asserted that it is "the victim of aggression" and is exercising its inherent right of self-defence, the envoy wrote in the letter.

According to the letter, in some cases, "unlawful armed attacks against civilian targets inside Iran have been carried out directly by those states."

Iran's mission called on the five countries to immediately halt "internationally wrongful acts" by allowing their territories to be used for attacks and, in certain instances, participating directly in such actions, as reported by Press TV.

It further argued that these actions constitute breaches of international obligations, engaging the states' responsibility under international law.

Iravani reiterated that the countries should make "full reparation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including compensation for all material and moral damage sustained as a result of their internationally wrongful acts."

In a letter sent on Monday, Iravani denounced Washington's move as an "illegal act of aggression" that threatens regional and international peace and security.

"The imposition of a naval blockade is a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iravani wrote, adding that the measure was publicly announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on April 12.

He said the US action violates Article 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force, and constitutes "a textbook example of aggression under international law."