HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Honouring Pope Leo's fearless stand: Iran Speaker

Tue, 14 April 2026
Share:
07:58
image
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf on Tuesday praised Pope Leo XIV for his strong remarks against war and violence, hailing the pontiff's message as a moral stand against the killing of innocents and describing his slogan, "I have no fear," as an inspiration for those opposing alleged war crimes by Israel and the United States.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, "Honouring Pope Leo's fearless stand! "I have no fear" echoes as he condemns the war crimes of Israel and the US. This slogan lights the path for all who refuse to stay silent on the killing of innocents. @Pontifex leadership inspires millions - thank you for this light!" The comments came after Pope Leo XIV reiterated his commitment to peace and spiritual advocacy, stating that he has no intention of engaging in a political confrontation with the United States administration.

When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff said, "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump."

He further asserted his focus on peace and reconciliation, adding, "Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration."

The Pope maintained that his mission is rooted in faith rather than political engagement, emphasising that the message of the Gospel should not be used for political purposes. "I speak about the Gospel; I am not a politician. I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Made lot of progress, ball in Iran's court: Vance
LIVE! Made lot of progress, ball in Iran's court: Vance

US vows to prosecute Iranian oil buyers amid Hormuz blockade
US vows to prosecute Iranian oil buyers amid Hormuz blockade

The US has threatened to prosecute those buying or selling sanctioned Iranian oil and has announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after peace talks failed.

Trump threatens to sink Iranian ships near Hormuz blockade
Trump threatens to sink Iranian ships near Hormuz blockade

In a sharp escalation of regional tensions, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Tehran on Monday, asserting that the American military is prepared to sink any Iranian vessels that approach the newly established naval...

Ranveer, Aamir, Vicky At Asha Bhosle's Funeral
Ranveer, Aamir, Vicky At Asha Bhosle's Funeral

April 12 was the day music truly died, as Asha Bhosle passed into the ages at the age of 92.

Weekend Has Left World In A More Dangerous Place
Weekend Has Left World In A More Dangerous Place

The ceasefire is still technically holding, to the extent that no overt hostilities have been reported yet, but the rhetoric has hardened dangerously.The week ahead will also clarify whether the Islamabad failure was a negotiating tactic...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO