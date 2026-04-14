Honouring Pope Leo's fearless stand: Iran Speaker

07:58

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf on Tuesday praised Pope Leo XIV for his strong remarks against war and violence, hailing the pontiff's message as a moral stand against the killing of innocents and describing his slogan, "I have no fear," as an inspiration for those opposing alleged war crimes by Israel and the United States.



In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, "Honouring Pope Leo's fearless stand! "I have no fear" echoes as he condemns the war crimes of Israel and the US. This slogan lights the path for all who refuse to stay silent on the killing of innocents. @Pontifex leadership inspires millions - thank you for this light!" The comments came after Pope Leo XIV reiterated his commitment to peace and spiritual advocacy, stating that he has no intention of engaging in a political confrontation with the United States administration.



When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff said, "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump."



He further asserted his focus on peace and reconciliation, adding, "Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration."



The Pope maintained that his mission is rooted in faith rather than political engagement, emphasising that the message of the Gospel should not be used for political purposes. "I speak about the Gospel; I am not a politician. I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing," he said. -- ANI