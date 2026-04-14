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Hate-filled thinking of BJP, RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul

Tue, 14 April 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a two-pronged attack in poll-bound West Bengal, accusing the BJP and the RSS of destroying the Constitution with their "hate-filled thinking", while claiming the ruling TMC has failed in fulfilling its promise of providing jobs to the state's youth.

Addressing poll rallies in Raiganj and Malda, Gandhi claimed that 84 lakh youths in Bengal have applied for the unemployment allowance promised by the Mamata Banerjee government.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised jobs to five lakh people. But 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance," he said.

Targeting the BJP and RSS, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha accused the two outfits of destroying the Constitution by their "hate-filled thinking" and being "involved in vote theft".

Gandhi termed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls "unconstitutional" and alleged that wherever the BJP and RSS get a chance, they make insinuations against the Constitution without launching a frontal attack.

He accused the BJP of pitting one community against the other in the name of religion and caste to win elections.

At the rally in Malda, Gandhi claimed that once the Congress forms a government, the names of those wrongly struck off the electoral rolls under SIR will be reinstated.

Claiming the Trinamool Congress cannot take on the BJP across the country, he said the Congress is the only party which can stand up against and defeat the saffron camp.

Gandhi accused the TMC of being responsible for "joblessness" in West Bengal. "The TMC has closed down all industries in Bengal and is running the state by syndicates," he alleged.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal, he said, "It will lead to closure of small and mid-size industries, and cause job loss in India."

"Modi sold off India in the trade deal with the US. He is not 'desh bhakt' (patriot), he is 'deshdrohi' (traitor)," Gandhi alleged while addressing the rally in Malda, where the Congress traditionally has had a strong presence. -- PTI 

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