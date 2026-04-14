Four killed, 15 hurt in blast at Chhattisgarh power plant

17:03

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According to preliminary information, the blast occurred in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon, a senior police officer said.





"Four workers have died, and 15 others sustained injuries," said Prafull Thakur, superintendent of police, Sakti district.





Soon after receiving information, local administration and police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. -- PTI

Four workers were killed and 15 others injured in an explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district on Tuesday, the police said, adding that some workers are feared trapped at the site.