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Factory workers protest in Faridabad for 2nd day; 23 held

Tue, 14 April 2026
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Workers of an automotive components manufacturing factory protested for the second day at Sarai Khawaja area here on Tuesday to press for the implementation of the minimum wage hike announced by the Haryana government last week.

According to the police, 23 protesters were detained when they tried to block a road outside the Motherson Sumi factory and an FIR was registered.

Around 1,000 morning shift employees of the company gathered outside the company around 8 am and blocked the service road of the Delhi-Agra Highway.

On Monday, the factory workers had blocked the Delhi-Agra National Highway passing through Prithla village in Palwal and also in Sarai Khwaja, paralysing traffic for hours.

A protester claimed that they are being made to work 16 hours a day and are only paid Rs 11,000 per month.

"In this era of inflation, it is becoming difficult to survive on such a low salary. When we were protesting, the police chased us away with a lathi charge," the protester alleged.

Officials said the protests occurred due to a "communication gap" between workers and company management and rumours.

They directed all industries to communicate to workers that the wage hike under the government notification will be effective from April 1. -- PTI

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