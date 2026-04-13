DRI seizes cocaine worth Rs 4.26 cr from woman train passenger

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Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI-Nagpur Regional Unit of Mumbai Zone, intercepted a female passenger travelling by Hazrat Nizamuddin-KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express on April 12 on suspicion of carrying narcotic substances in her luggage.





Officials recovered 50 capsules containing a white powdery substance from her luggage, which turned out to be cocaine.





The capsules were seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, and the passenger was arrested. A court remanded her to judicial custody.





DRI Nagpur had busted a Mephedrone factory in Karanja Ghadge village in Wardha district in December 2025, and seized massive quantities of ganja in separate operations in January and February this year. -- PTI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 50 capsules containing 853 grams of cocaine, having an estimated illicit market value of Rs 4.26 crore, from a woman travelling in Rajdhani Express at Nagpur station, officials said on Monday.