China reveals Xi's 4 points for Middle East peace

16:48

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Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday listed out a four-point proposal given by President Xi Jinping for lasting peace in the Middle East.



Spokesperson of ministry of foreign affairs of Mao Ning said that the proposal was based on the principle of peaceful co-existence, sovereignty, among others.



In a post on X, she said, "President Xi Jinping made four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East."



"Stay committed to the principle of peaceful co-existence. The Gulf states in the Middle East are close neighbors that cannot move away. It's important to support the Gulf states in improving their ties, work to build a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture of the Middle East and the Gulf region, and consolidate the foundation for peaceful co-existence," the pointer said.



Xi Jinping's second point asked the warring nations to respect each others' territorial integrity.



"Stay committed to the principle of national sovereignty. Sovereignty serves as a foundation for all countries, especially developing countries, to survive and thrive, and it must not be violated. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the Gulf states should be earnestly respected, and the safety of their personnel, facilities and institutions vigorously safeguarded." -- ANI