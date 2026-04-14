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Chikungunya cases reported in Kerala; surveillance stepped up

Tue, 14 April 2026
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19:25
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Health authorities on Tuesday urged people to remain vigilant after cases of chikungunya were reported from parts of Ernakulam district in Kerala.

According to officials, clusters have been identified in Kunnukara and Chengamanad panchayats.

So far, nine cases have been confirmed, while 19 are suspected, according to a statement.

Kunnukara reported 24 cases, including six confirmed and 18 suspected, while Chengamanad recorded four cases, including three confirmed and one suspected.

Authorities said intensified surveillance, preventive measures, and awareness campaigns are underway in the affected areas to contain the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Officials warned that the disease can cause sudden high fever, severe joint pain-especially in the hands, ankles, and knees-along with muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and, in some cases, skin rashes.

People experiencing such symptoms have been advised to seek immediate medical attention and avoid self-medication, as per the statement.

Health experts cautioned against taking painkillers without a doctor's prescription and stressed the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment.

Infected individuals have been advised to rest under mosquito nets even during the daytime to prevent further transmission. 

Adequate hydration, nutritious food, and proper rest were also recommended. -- PTI

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