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BJP, TMC workers clash during poll campaign in Kolkata

Tue, 14 April 2026
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Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress clashed in the Dhapa area of east Kolkata on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident happened when BJP's Entally candidate Priyanka Tibrewal was campaigning in ward 58 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, they said.

An altercation, which started over playing songs on high-bass loudspeakers, soon escalated, leading to scuffles, they added.

However, central forces and the local police brought the situation under control, and Tibrewal was escorted out of the area along with other BJP workers, an officer said.

Tibrewal demanded the suspension of the officers-in-charge of Tangra and Pragati Maidan police stations over the incident.

"One of our workers was badly beaten and had to be hospitalised. Even some women police personnel were injured in the violence. TMC supporters are trying to terrorise BJP workers so that free and fair polling cannot take place on April 29," she alleged.

Tibrewal also alleged that despite having permission to campaign in the Dhapa and Tangra areas, BJP workers were being intimidated, and claimed that local police were not effectively deploying central forces to ensure a level playing field.

"TMC workers have torn our banners, flexes and posters. But how many will they destroy? People have already made up their minds," she added. -- PTI

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