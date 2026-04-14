Ashaji gifted me the soundtrack to my success: Zeenat Aman

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The actor said Bhosle, who famously sang Chura Liya Hai Tumne and Dum Maaro Dum for her movies, was a voice that captivated generations.



"I am grieving the loss of a legendary talent today. Asha ji's was a voice that captivated generations, and it was my supreme privilege that she sang so many of the film songs picturised on me. Dum Maaro Dum, Chura Liya, Do Lafzon Ki, Meri Soni Meri Tamanna, Khatouba the list goes on.



"One could perhaps say, Asha ji gifted me the soundtrack to my success! How many hours I have spent with her voice in my ears and how much love I have received for lip-syncing along," she wrote.



Aman praised Bhosle's dedication to her craft and recalled an incident when both had to attend an event in Kolkata. The actor said Bhosle arrived at the location covered in bruises as she had been in an accident a day prior, but nothing stopped her from performing on stage.



The incident left Aman "impressed and inspired" by the late singer.



"My own association with Asha ji was long and warmly cordial. While she was always very affectionate when we met, I truly got an insight to her character about a decade ago. We were both due to appear at a musical evening in Kolkata, and when Ashaji arrived, I was horrified to see that she was covered in bruises and nicks," she said.



"It turned out that she had been in an accident the previous day, but was determined to keep her professional commitment! Lo and behold, she took the stage by storm and kept the giddy audience in her thrall for many hours. Mind you, Asha ji was well into her 80s by this point, and it's safe to say I left the event both impressed and inspired. So thank you, Asha ji, for the music and the grace. Your voice shall never fade," she added. -- PTI

Calling Asha Bhosle the soundtrack to her success, veteran actor Zeenat Aman said it was a privilege that the legendary singer sang many of the hits in her career.Bhosle, who died on Sunday at the age of 92, was the voice behind several songs featuring the actor, includingfrom the 1971 film "from(1979) andfrom(1973), among others.Aman paid tribute to the late singer with a picture on Instagram on Monday.