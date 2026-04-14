Ambedkar Jayanti: Tension in Agra after miscreants climb Parshuram Chowk

21:14

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According to officials, a few youths carrying blue flags climbed atop Parshuram Chowk in the Sikandra police station area, where a structure symbolising a weapon associated with Lord Parshuram is installed, a site considered a matter of public faith.





Videos of the incident went viral on social media, following which a large number of people gathered at the spot, leading to a tense situation.





Supporters of Lord Parshuram also started assembling.





Police forces from several police stations were deployed at the spot.





The police later intervened and gradually persuaded people to disperse, bringing the situation under control.





"Some miscreants climbed the structure at Parshuram Chowk and put up a flag. This was opposed by some people. The situation is peaceful at present," he said.





He added that the miscreants are being identified and appropriate action will be taken. -- PTI

Tension prevailed briefly in parts of Agra on Tuesday after some unruly elements allegedly tried to disturb the atmosphere on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the police said.