HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ambedkar Jayanti: Tension in Agra after miscreants climb Parshuram Chowk

Tue, 14 April 2026
Share:
21:14
File image
File image
Tension prevailed briefly in parts of Agra on Tuesday after some unruly elements allegedly tried to disturb the atmosphere on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the police said.

According to officials, a few youths carrying blue flags climbed atop Parshuram Chowk in the Sikandra police station area, where a structure symbolising a weapon associated with Lord Parshuram is installed, a site considered a matter of public faith.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, following which a large number of people gathered at the spot, leading to a tense situation. 

Supporters of Lord Parshuram also started assembling.

Police forces from several police stations were deployed at the spot. 

The police later intervened and gradually persuaded people to disperse, bringing the situation under control.

"Some miscreants climbed the structure at Parshuram Chowk and put up a flag. This was opposed by some people. The situation is peaceful at present," he said.

He added that the miscreants are being identified and appropriate action will be taken. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Samrat Choudhary to take oath as new Bihar CM tomorrow
LIVE! Samrat Choudhary to take oath as new Bihar CM tomorrow

IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR Updates: CSK set KKR 193 for victory
IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR Updates: CSK set KKR 193 for victory

'Irresponsible move': China slams US blockade of Hormuz
'Irresponsible move': China slams US blockade of Hormuz

China has criticised the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a dangerous and irresponsible move, and urged Washington and Tehran to honour the ceasefire. Beijing also denied aiding Iran militarily and threatened...

Hormuz Crisis Hits India Hard
Hormuz Crisis Hits India Hard

The cost of the war is being counted not in the corridors of power in Washington or Tehran, but in Firozabad's darkened furnace rooms, Howrah's idle casting sheds, and a barbershop in Kochi where the wait is suddenly, inexplicably, an...

US-Iran talks again in Islamabad by next week: Report
US-Iran talks again in Islamabad by next week: Report

Pakistan is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to facilitate negotiations between the US and Iran, with hopes of hosting a second round of talks in Islamabad.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO