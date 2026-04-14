15 collapse at Vijay's Tiruppur rally, campaign cancelled

22:33

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Following the incident and severe congestion, a scheduled six-kilometre roadshow by the leader was cancelled on police advice.





The incident occurred as thousands of supporters gathered hours in advance to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician during his intensive campaign tour for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.





The rally, which was expected to be a massive show of strength in the textile hub of Tiruppur, turned chaotic as the afternoon temperatures soared.





The crowd began assembling at the venue from 10 a.m. in anticipation of the campaign.





Vijay, who was expected to address the public at 4 p.m., arrived at approximately 4:45 p.m.





Due to the scorching sun and high temperatures during the afternoon, 13 women and two men fainted.





They were immediately transported to nearby hospitals via ambulance for medical treatment.





Local volunteer teams and police personnel rushed the affected individuals to nearby primary health centres. Most are reported to be in stable condition.





Upon receiving news of the medical emergencies and the deteriorating crowd conditions, Vijay and the TVK leadership decided to cancel the address to prevent a repeat of the tragic 2025 Karur stampede. -- ANI

A major election rally for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay was abruptly cancelled in Tiruppur district on Tuesday after at least 15 supporters collapsed due to severe heat and overcrowding.