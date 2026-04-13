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Workers' protest over pay hike turns violent in Noida

Mon, 13 April 2026
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Protests by factory workers demanding a hike in wages turned violent in parts of Noida on Monday, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said.
 
According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration. 
The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire.
 Vehicles and other property were damaged during the unrest, while commuters faced severe inconvenience due to traffic congestion in the affected areas.
 
Adequate police deployment has been ensured across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, officials said, adding that senior police and administrative officers are present on the ground to monitor the situation.
 
"The situation is under control and being kept under continuous surveillance. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order," police said in a statement.
 
Authorities have also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and assured that normalcy is being restored in the affected areas. -- PTI 

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